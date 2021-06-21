The Honest Company, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Honest in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HNST. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Honest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

Shares of HNST opened at $15.65 on Monday. The Honest has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

