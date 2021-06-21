The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,429 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $31.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

