The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 705.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 675,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 592,092 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $29,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $44.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

