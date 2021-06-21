The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Gap Up to $22.53

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.53, but opened at $23.26. The Manitowoc shares last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 930 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $802.38 million, a PE ratio of -53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.46.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Manitowoc by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Manitowoc by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,691,000 after acquiring an additional 429,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.
The Manitowoc Company Profile (NYSE:MTW)
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
