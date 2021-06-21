The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Gap Up to $22.53

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.53, but opened at $23.26. The Manitowoc shares last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 930 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $802.38 million, a PE ratio of -53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.46.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Manitowoc by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Manitowoc by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,691,000 after acquiring an additional 429,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

