The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.26% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $36,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.57.

NYSE SMG opened at $192.47 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.65.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

