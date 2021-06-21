The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. The Southern also reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Barclays increased their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 186,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in The Southern by 10.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.17. The stock had a trading volume of 37,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,450. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

