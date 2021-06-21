The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,255 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 5.5% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $17,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 597.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,920,000 after acquiring an additional 278,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,639 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $173.22. 176,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,116,959. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.47. The stock has a market cap of $314.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.46.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

