Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Gap Down to $17.52

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.52, but opened at $16.50. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 2,713 shares.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $11,687,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3,191.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 641,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after buying an additional 621,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,810,000 after buying an additional 171,761 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $2,093,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 94,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

