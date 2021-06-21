TitanSwap Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.61 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 12% against the US dollar. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $206.28 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.86 or 0.00011723 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00057847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00023134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.40 or 0.00702313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00042568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00081448 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

