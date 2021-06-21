TokenPay Tops One Day Trading Volume of $257,008.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. TokenPay has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $257,008.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TokenPay has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,670.39 or 1.00035034 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00031082 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00063376 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000780 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

