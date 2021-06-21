TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Position Boosted by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $7,136,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $229,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $44.24 on Monday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.06 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

