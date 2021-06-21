TravelNote (TVNT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,842.00

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. TravelNote has a market cap of $16,149.42 and approximately $2,842.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00051892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00120764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00158894 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,592.84 or 0.99901595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002727 BTC.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

