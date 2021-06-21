Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Hits $0.98 on Top Exchanges

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 50.7% against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $982,975.98 and $928.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00054250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00123350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00162925 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,027.14 or 1.00273665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

