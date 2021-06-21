Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trevena in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trevena has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.31.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $1.91 on Friday. Trevena has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $312.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Trevena in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Trevena by 104.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

