TrueChain (TRUE) Market Cap Tops $10.88 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. TrueChain has a market cap of $10.88 million and $4.28 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00092887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00056278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.67 or 0.00701292 BTC.

About TrueChain

TRUE is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

