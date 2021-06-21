TrueDeck Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17,619.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 84.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 66.2% against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $481,657.73 and approximately $17,619.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00057264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00022358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.28 or 0.00685044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00041900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00080672 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

