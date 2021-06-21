Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $57.79 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,945 shares of company stock valued at $519,923 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.