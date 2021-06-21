Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $57.79 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.79.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.
In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,945 shares of company stock valued at $519,923 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of TFC opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $62.69.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
