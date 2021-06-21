TrumpCoin Trading 24.6% Lower This Week (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0861 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $568,359.99 and $1,681.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00052577 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00036663 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.27 or 0.00218822 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00035076 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

