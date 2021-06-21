Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.16. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,860,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,565,000 after buying an additional 677,825 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,020,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,777,000 after buying an additional 571,824 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,540,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,244,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,781,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

