TurtleCoin (TRTL) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.81 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.81 million and $571,843.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 55.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 104,144,440,200 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

