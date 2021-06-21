TurtleNetwork (TN) Price Up 46.5% Over Last 7 Days

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 46.5% higher against the dollar. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $13,980.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001155 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

