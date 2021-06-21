Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 519,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 3,852,872 shares.The stock last traded at $7.93 and had previously closed at $7.76.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.40.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,108,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,767,000 after buying an additional 994,768 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,771,000 after buying an additional 1,191,496 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,324,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after buying an additional 90,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,605,000 after purchasing an additional 348,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth $19,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

