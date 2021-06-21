Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 537,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $228,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,927,000 after acquiring an additional 528,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $171,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after buying an additional 375,633 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,922,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after buying an additional 51,546 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $4,083,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at $30,399,159.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.22.

NYSE:TYL opened at $440.21 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.58 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $419.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

