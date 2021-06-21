UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,002 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 53,520 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 93,904 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.