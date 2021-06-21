UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,342 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 64,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 27,232 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,294,000.

NASDAQ SNSR opened at $34.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $35.74.

