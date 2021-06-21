UBS Group AG Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,794 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LW. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $77.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.31.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.