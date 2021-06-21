UBS Group AG Has $7.92 Million Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,507 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Douglas Emmett worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,189,000 after buying an additional 235,480 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 330,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,630,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $34.75 on Monday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.90, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

