UBS Group AG Has $8.04 Million Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 106.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,105 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWQ. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter valued at about $645,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 166,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter worth about $231,000.

EWQ opened at $38.05 on Monday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

