UniLend (UFT) Price Reaches $0.75 on Top Exchanges

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. UniLend has a total market cap of $19.56 million and $1.87 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniLend has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00056696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00022316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.81 or 0.00676813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00041947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00080393 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UFT is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

