Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 135 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 393.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,642 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 80.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 557,281 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $93.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.77.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.