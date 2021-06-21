Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 94,057 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,057 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.13% of Bausch Health Companies worth $14,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BHC opened at $29.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.