Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,690,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575,702 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming were worth $15,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

MTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of MTA opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.