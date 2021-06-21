Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,603,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,638 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 5.80% of GoldMining worth $14,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its position in GoldMining by 318.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Get GoldMining alerts:

GLDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of GoldMining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of GoldMining from $3.20 to $3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

GLDG stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $216.80 million and a PE ratio of -24.17.

GoldMining Company Profile

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.