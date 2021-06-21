Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,191 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 3.17% of Gatos Silver worth $18,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $19,592,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $1,106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Gatos Silver stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Gatos Silver news, VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 35,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $577,927.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip Pyle sold 58,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,429.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,099.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,967 shares of company stock worth $3,842,631. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.