Van ECK Associates Corp Has $13.17 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,116 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 92.2% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 46.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 323.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,247,000 after buying an additional 385,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $218.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

