Van ECK Associates Corp Has $13.17 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,116 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $218.55 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.84.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

