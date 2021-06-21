Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85,949 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.35% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $15,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 42,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $75,744.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,884.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,348 shares of company stock worth $268,656 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $31.64 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.20.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BXMT. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.