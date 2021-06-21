Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $19,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.80.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $353.70 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.76 and a 1 year high of $359.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

