Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 59,614 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,614 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.15% of CF Industries worth $14,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC upped their price target on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

CF opened at $48.80 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

