Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 85,949 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85,949 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.35% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $15,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,176,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $75,744.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 89,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,348 shares of company stock valued at $268,656 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BXMT opened at $31.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

