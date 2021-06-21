Veritas Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,374,013 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 0.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $100.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $156.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $100.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

