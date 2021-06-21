VIBE Achieves Market Cap of $2.28 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. VIBE has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $3,995.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00057648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00023167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.23 or 0.00698814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00042894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00081271 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

