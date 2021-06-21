Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) CEO Jonathan Schwefel Purchases 1,434 Shares

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) CEO Jonathan Schwefel purchased 1,434 shares of Vince stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $15,214.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,200.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Schwefel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Jonathan Schwefel bought 470 shares of Vince stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,949.10.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jonathan Schwefel bought 100 shares of Vince stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Schwefel bought 94 shares of Vince stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054.68.

On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Schwefel bought 733 shares of Vince stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $8,246.25.

Shares of NYSE VNCE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.39. 7,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Vince Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Vince had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $74.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 243.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,133 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.50% of Vince worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vince from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

