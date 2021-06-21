Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.04. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $169.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $75.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

