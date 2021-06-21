Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VNNVF shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

VNNVF remained flat at $$67.90 on Wednesday. 74 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $74.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.88.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

