Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Holdings Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,022 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Vontier worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNT. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,820,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $765,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $33.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 13.43. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.05%.

VNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

