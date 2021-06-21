Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $382.06 Million

Equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will report $382.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $340.92 million to $415.53 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $343.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of VNO traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.52. 3,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,418. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.43. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after purchasing an additional 174,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 624,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

