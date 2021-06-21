Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vroom in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Get Vroom alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vroom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

VRM stock opened at $41.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.97. Vroom has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74,148 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599,391 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Vroom during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vroom news, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $80,461,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,301,199.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,227.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,066,918 shares of company stock valued at $90,009,092. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.