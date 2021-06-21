Vulcan Forged PYR Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $93,635.00 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00003911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 25% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $22.35 million and approximately $93,635.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

