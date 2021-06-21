Walthausen & Co. LLC Acquires 10,040 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Big Lots comprises approximately 1.1% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Big Lots worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In related news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIG traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.31. 11,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,197. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.36. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

